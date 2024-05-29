Will King Charles attend Trooping the Colour 2024?

This year will mark King Charles’ second Trooping the Colour as Sovereign. While the royal family has postponed “engagements that may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign,” Trooping the Colour will proceed as planned, per PA Media.

The Sovereign’s birthday parade is scheduled to take place on June 15. According to the Daily Mail, His Majesty will attend, though “royal aides are still working out what part the King will play.” The outlet previously reported that King Charles might use a carriage instead of riding on horseback.

King Charles, who was diagnosed with a form of cancer earlier this year, will reportedly attend Trooping the Colour in June

His Majesty returned to public-facing duties in late April following a period of treatment and recuperation. Buckingham Palace announced in early February that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. Prince William and Prince Harry’s father﻿ began his treatment on Feb. 5.

PA Media noted that it is unclear whether the Princess of Wales ﻿will attend Trooping the Colour in June. The royal mom of three began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February.

Catherine—whose last official public appearance was in December— revealed in a video message in March that she was undergoing treatment. “We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

A Kensington Palace spokesperson has previously said that the Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. On May 27, the Daily Mail reported that it understands Catherine “has been seen out and about more with her family in recent weeks, which will be taken as a positive sign by many.”