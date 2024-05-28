The Prince and Princess of Wales’ Airbnb stay revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales checked into a picturesque Airbnb during their visit to Wales last spring. On April 27, Duffryn Mawr Country House marked the one-year anniversary of the royal couple’s stay with a previously unseen picture of Prince William and Catherine smiling with staff, along with a guestbook signed by Their Royal Highnesses.

“It’s been 1 year since we welcomed William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, to Duffryn Mawr! We were delighted to welcome William and Kate for a night here when they visited The Brecon Beacons. So kind and friendly, it was a pleasure to have them stay here,” the vacation rental’s Facebook wrote alongside the images.

The property features seven bedrooms, nine beds and eight and a half bathrooms, as well as a billiard room, gym and a spa with a steam room and hot tub, according to Airbnb.

©WireImage



The Prince and Princess picked up pizza during their visit to Wales in April of 2023

Duffryn Mawr Country House is described as a “b﻿eautifully renovated large country house situated in the Brecon Beacons National Park” that boasts “panoramic mountain views of The Sugarloaf & The Blorenge.” You can book your stay here!

William and Catherine traveled to South Wales Valleys and Mid Wales in April of 2023. During their visit, the Prince and Princess met with members of the local community, spent time with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, went abseiling and visited the Aberfan Memorial Garden to pay their respects to those who lost their lives during the Aberfan disaster.