Find out when Prince William will be returning to public duties

The Prince of Wales will be returning to public duties in early September. His Royal Highness will visit London's Saatchi Gallery on Thursday, Sept. 5, to view the Homelessness: Reframed exhibition.

According to Kensington Palace, the exhibition, which is split into three main sections—Invisible Words, Reframed and Open Doors—"brings to life the breadth and complexities of homelessness and aims to help the public to engage with, and better understand, the stories of those who have experienced the issue."

During the engagement, Prince William will meet with artists, who contributed pieces to the exhibition, as well as with individuals whose lived experiences inspired some of the artwork. Homelessness: Reframed was created in collaboration between Homewards, the Saatchi Gallery and the Eleven Eleven Foundation.

The future King is an advocate for the homeless and those at risk of homelessness. In 2023, William and the Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales launched Homewards, a program that aims to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness.

“Through Homewards, I want to make this a reality and over the next five years, give people across the UK hope that homelessness can be prevented when we collaborate," the royal dad of three said at the time. “I am fortunate to have seen first-hand the tireless work of people and organisations across the sector, the tangible impact their efforts can have and what can be done when communities are able to focus on preventing homelessness, rather than managing it."

He added, “It's a big task, but I firmly believe that by working together it is possible to make homelessness rare, brief, and unrepeated and I am very much looking forward to working with our six locations to make our ambition a reality.”



In celebration of the one-year anniversary of Homewards, the Waleses' social media and the Royal Foundation announced in July that the program will be featured in a two-part documentary series. The Royal Foundation previously shared that the series will give viewers "an exclusive, behind the scenes look at the first year of the Homewards programme" and will follow William "as he launches Homewards across the country, as well as the journeys of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue."