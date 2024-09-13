Prince Harry is 'excited' about entering a new decade

Prince Harry is looking forward to turning 40. Ahead of celebrating his milestone birthday on Sept. 15, the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a statement that he is "excited" about entering the new decade.

"I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40," he shared. "Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world."

© JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images Prince Harry turns 40 on Sept. 15, 2024

Harry—who shares five-year-old son Prince Archie and three-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet with his wife Meghan Markle—admitted that being a dad has made him "more driven" and "committed" to making the world a better place. He said, "Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work," adding, "Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place."

According to the BBC, the dad of two plans on celebrating his birthday on Sunday with his family in California, before "heading off on a break with a group of his closest friends." Prior to his big day, the Duke revealed to PEOPLE that his children are the "best gift" he's ever received. The Prince said via his spokesperson: “The best gift I've ever been given is, without doubt, my kids. I enjoy watching them grow every single day and love being their dad.”

In the last decade, Harry, who is currently fifth in line to the throne, met his wife Meghan, got married, became a father, stepped back as a senior member of the royal family and moved to the United States. Later this month, the Prince will be heading to New York City "to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives." While in town, the Duke will also be furthering the work of his and Meghan's Archewell Foundation.