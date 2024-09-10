Have Meghan and Harry received an invitation to celebrate Christmas in the UK?

Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer has reportedly extended a Christmas invitation to his nephew Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

"Charles [Spencer] has invited Harry, Meghan and the children to Althorp this Christmas," a source told the Express. "It's far too early to say whether they will take him up on it, but the offer is there if they want it."

"There hasn't been an invitation extended to Sandringham just yet, but that doesn't mean there won't be one forthcoming," the source added. "It would be highly unlikely if there was an invitation extended [to Sandringham] and I don't think they [the Sussexes) would take them up on it anyway."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to the United States in 2020, haven't celebrated Christmas with the British royal family in Sandringham since 2018.



© Stephen Pond Harry and Meghan last celebrated Christmas in Sandringham with the British royals in 2018

Harry recently returned to the UK for his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service. Prince William was also reportedly in attendance, but the brothers are said to have kept their distance. According to PEOPLE, the Duke of Sussex stayed with his maternal uncle, Charles, at Althorp House, which was Princess Diana's childhood home, during his trip—Meghan and Harry officially vacated their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, last year.

A Spencer family friend told The Daily Beast: “Harry visited the grave when he was in Althorp. It’s a very special place for all the family but especially Harry. It was a significant part of his motivation for staying there.”

Diana's brother supported his nephew Prince Harry back in May at a Service of Thanksgiving for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Charles attended the event with his sister Lady Jane Fellowes. Sources told Page Six at the time that Harry was thrilled to be reunited with members of his mother's family at the Invictus Games celebrations.