The Princess of Wales announces she has 'finally completed' her chemotherapy treatment

The Princess of Wales has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. Her Royal Highness announced the news on Sept. 9 in a moving video by Will Warr that features Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as well as her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," Catherine began. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," the Princess continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

Catherine concluded, "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."

The Princess' video came less than six months after she announced in March that she was in the early stages of treatment. Catherine, who underwent major abdominal surgery in January, began a course of preventative treatment in late February after post-operative tests subsequently found that cancer had been present.

Ahead of making her first official public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour in June, the Princess shared an update on her treatment, revealing that she was "making good progress," but her treatment at the time was "ongoing" and would "be for a few more months." She said, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."