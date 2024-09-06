The Princess of Wales says she's 'delighted' in new personal message

The Princess of Wales sent a personal message to welcome the new UK Chief Scout, Dwayne Fields. Her Royal Highness penned on Sept. 6 that she is "looking forward" to working with Dwayne.

"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout," Cathrine wrote in a message shared on the Waleses' social media accounts. "The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country."

"Looking forward to working with you!," she added, signing the message off with a "C."

Catherine is joint president of the Scouts alongside the Duke of Kent. The Princess was appointed to the role in 2020, making her the first woman to hold the position in the organizations’s 113-year history.

“For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life. When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals,” Catherine said at the time.

“I am delighted to be joining The Duke of Kent as Joint President of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society," she continued.

The Princess, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has not returned to a full schedule of public engagements. Ahead of making her first official public appearance of the year in June, Catherine shared that she was "making good progress" and that her treatment was ongoing and would be for a few more months. She wrote, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."