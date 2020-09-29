Kate Middleton makes history as the first woman to hold this role

Kate Middleton is making history. It was announced on Tuesday that the Duchess of Cambridge has become joint president of the Scout Association with the Duke of Kent, making her the first woman to hold the position. “For many children and young people, The Scout Association plays a key role as they build relationships and develop the skills they need to succeed in later life. When I volunteered with the Scouts on Anglesey eight years ago, I was struck by the huge impact the organisation has on inspiring young people to support their communities and achieve their goals,” Kate said.

Kate Middleton has become joint president of the Scout Association

She continued, “I am delighted to be joining The Duke of Kent as Joint President of the Association and look forward to working with Scouts across the country as they strive to make a positive difference to our society.”

To mark her new role, the mom of three, who is a former Girl Guide, visited a Scout Group in West London to hear how they have adapted their activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Her first move is to thank every volunteer across the UK for their brilliant work supporting families and communities during this challenging year,” the Scouts said in a press release. “HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, who has helped Scouts in so many ways over the last eight years, has now kindly agreed to take on this historic role and is the first woman to hold the post in the movement’s 113-year history.”

The Duchess was seen wearing an Amaia Kids face mask on Sept. 29

The Duchess showed off a new stylish face mask as she arrived to the engagement. An eagle-eyed royal fan identified the covering as Amaia Kids’ Blue Pepper cotton face mask, which retails for $19.11. The first mask Kate ever wore in public also came from the childrenswear label.

Princess Charlotte’s mom teamed the liberty print covering on Sept. 29 with skinny Massimo Dutti trousers, her See by Chloe ankle boots, a blue Massimo Dutti button-down shirt, vest and her striped Scouts scarf.

Today The Duchess of Cambridge has become Joint President of @UKScouting with The Duke of Kent. pic.twitter.com/I1t0JA8TEq — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 29, 2020

During the outing, Kate took part in socially distanced activities with the Beaver and Cub Scouts, including marshmallow toasting and tasting! The royal also helped make cards to send to a local care home. She told the Scouts, “That’s a really lovely idea. It has been hard as no one can see each other. But these are really special. Well done you.” The Duchess was presented with the highest award made by the Scout Association, the Silver Wolf Award. Kate told the group: “I will wear it with pride.”

Queen Elizabeth has been patron of the Scouts since 1952, while the Duke of Kent has been president of the Scout Association since 1975. Welcoming Kate as joint president, the Duke said, “The Scouts’ ethos of dedication, inclusivity, and lending a helping hand wherever one is needed resonates across the generations, and as such I am delighted to welcome The Duchess of Cambridge as Joint President, and to work together to continue that legacy.”

