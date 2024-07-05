The Princess of Wales' parents make Royal Box appearance at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales' mom and dad were in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on Thursday. Carole and Michael Middleton stepped out for the fourth day of the tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' maternal grandmother looked courtside chic wearing a floral print dress with a cream blazer and shades, while Michael opted for a blue jacket, matching shirt, yellow tie and navy trousers.

© Karwai Tang The Princess' parents attended day four of Wimbledon

Carole was spotted chatting in the Royal Box with World Athletics President Sebastian Coe. Her and Michael's eldest child, Catherine, has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016.

Her Royal Highness, who has been undergoing preventative chemotherapy since late February, has not yet made an appearance at Wimbledon this year. All England Club chair Debbie Jevans previously told Telegraph Sport that they're "hopeful" the Princess of Wales "will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron," but noted that Catherine's "health and recovery is the priority."

© Mike Egerton - PA Images Carole and Michael Middleton sat in the Royal Box on July 4

“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible," Debbie said. “I don’t know who would present the trophies as an alternative – that’s something to consider nearer the time if necessary. We’re staying flexible. When we hear we’ll then think about what’s the right thing to do.”

The Princess made her first official public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour last month. Ahead of the King's birthday parade, Catherine shared in a written message that she hopes to "join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

She added, "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."