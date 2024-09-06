Bill and Hillary Clinton announce Prince Harry's participation in event

Prince Harry's itinerary for his upcoming trip to New York will include the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 annual meeting. Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary Hillary Clinton and Clinton Foundation Vice Chair Chelsea Clinton announced on Sept. 5 that the Duke of Sussex will be among the "leaders from across government, business, philanthropy, and civil society who will participate" in the meeting this month.

“Today, we announced our most robust lineup of participants yet with leaders who represent some of the boldest ideas and most meaningful solutions at work around the globe,” Hillary said in a press release. "Bill, Chelsea, and I are so inspired by the undoubtable impact of the CGI community – 500 million people affected through programs, partnerships, and solutions that are addressing our climate crisis, economic disparities, equality for women and girls worldwide, and more."

The Clinton Foundation confirmed to HOLA! USA that Prince Harry will be speaking at the annual meeting. Also participating in the meeting, which is taking place Sept. 23 and Sept. 24, are José Andrés, Sophia Bush, Matt Damon, Ginger Zee, Jane Goodall, Shonda Rhimes, Bill Nye and more. Sharing an X post about Harry, Matt and José's involvement, former President Clinton wrote: "This year’s @ClintonGlobal is going to be a great meeting. Let’s get to work!"

Harry will also be leading a Diana Award event while in New York, according to CEO of The Diana Award, Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE. In a statement posted on X, the CEO said: "In our 25th year, The Diana Award is delighted to be leading an event with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex in New York this September. The event will be driven by young people and their insights on the biggest issues facing their generation today."



A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex announced last month that Harry will be in New York City during the UN General Assembly High-level Week (runs Sept. 23 through Sept. 27) and Climate Week (runs Sept. 22 through Sept. 29) "to advance a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives." The Prince's spokesperson also shared that the royal will "participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst" while in New York and will be "furthering the work" of his and wife Meghan Markle's nonprofit organization, the Archewell Foundation.