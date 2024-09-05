Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry's ex reveals she has a daughter
(FILES) Photo shows Prince Harry and his girlfriend Chelsy Davy laughing before the Investec Challenge international rugby match South Africa vs. England in Twickenham, west London, on November 22, 2008. Prince Harry, third in line to the throne, has split with his girlfriend Chelsy Davy after five years, British media reported on January 24, 2009.AFP PHOTO / Chris Ratcliffe (Photo credit should read CHRIS RATCLIFFE/AFP via Getty Images)© AFP

The Aya founder also shared a picture of her little girl 

Alexandra Hurtado
Contributor
SEPTEMBER 5, 2024 4:36 PM EDT

Chelsy Davy is a mom of two! Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend revealed on Sept. 5 that she has a daughter named Chloe. Chelsy shared the news in an Instagram post introducing her jewelry line Aya's new Chloe Collection.

Alongside a carousel that included a picture of herself wearing gold jewelry from Aya, as well as a picture of herself holding her little girl, Chelsy wrote: "POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game."

View post on Instagram
 

"Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x," she added.

Chelsy also shared the photo featuring her daughter Chloe on her Instagram Story, writing: "My little muse..." 

In addition to Chloe, Chelsy also has a son. The Duke of Sussex's ex reportedly welcomed her first child in January of 2022. "Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy," a friend told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden in 2022. "She's named the baby Leo."

View post on Instagram
 

Months later, it was reported that Chelsy had married her baby boy's father, Sam Cutmore-Scott, in a secret ceremony. "They are married," the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, was told by a friend, who added: "Very few people knew about the wedding."

The announcement of her second child on Sept. 5 was Chelsy's first Instagram post since October of 2022. Her previous post was a picture of herself carrying a baby, presumably her son. Chelsy simply captioned the image with a blue heart emoji. 

The Aya website notes that Chelsy, "now a mother of two," took "some time to focus on her family and for the first time in three years, Aya has released a new collection, the Chloe Collection." The collection is said to embrace "innovation" and "uses lab-grown diamonds and stones."

