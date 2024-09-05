Prince Harry's ex reveals she has a daughter

Chelsy Davy is a mom of two! Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend revealed on Sept. 5 that she has a daughter named Chloe. Chelsy shared the news in an Instagram post introducing her jewelry line Aya's new Chloe Collection.

Alongside a carousel that included a picture of herself wearing gold jewelry from Aya, as well as a picture of herself holding her little girl, Chelsy wrote: "POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game."

"Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x," she added.

Chelsy also shared the photo featuring her daughter Chloe on her Instagram Story, writing: "My little muse..."

In addition to Chloe, Chelsy also has a son. The Duke of Sussex's ex reportedly welcomed her first child in January of 2022. "Chelsy gave birth to a healthy boy," a friend told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden in 2022. "She's named the baby Leo."

Months later, it was reported that Chelsy had married her baby boy's father, Sam Cutmore-Scott, in a secret ceremony. "They are married," the Daily Mail's Richard Eden, was told by a friend, who added: "Very few people knew about the wedding."

The announcement of her second child on Sept. 5 was Chelsy's first Instagram post since October of 2022. Her previous post was a picture of herself carrying a baby, presumably her son. Chelsy simply captioned the image with a blue heart emoji.

The Aya website notes that Chelsy, "now a mother of two," took "some time to focus on her family and for the first time in three years, Aya has released a new collection, the Chloe Collection." The collection is said to embrace "innovation" and "uses lab-grown diamonds and stones."

