Prince Harry stayed with Princess Diana’s brother during visit to UK

During his recent visit to the UK, Prince Harry reportedly stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House. PEOPLE reported that the Duke of Sussex, who vacated his UK residence, Frogmore House, last year, stayed at his mother Princess Diana's childhood home following his appearance at his late uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' memorial service.

Both Harry and his older brother, Prince William, reportedly attended the service last week at St. Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk and kept their distance. "William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," one individual revealed to The Sun. Earlier this summer, the brothers' rift was described as "very bad,” but not "irreparable."

An attendee of the memorial service told PEOPLE that “most people were astounded" that Harry, who lives in California, came, adding, “He was on remarkably good form — and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”

© Max Mumby/Indigo Lady Jane Fellowes and Charles Spencer pictured at the Service of Thanksgiving for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation in May 2024

The Princes' uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, who was married to Diana's sister Lady Jane Spencer, died on July 29, according to reports. Following his passing, Diana's brother Charles wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "My absolutely exceptional brother-in-law, Robert, is no longer with us. A total gentleman - in all the best meanings of that word - he was a man of humour, wisdom & utter integrity. I’m deeply proud to have been his brother-in-law."

Back in May, Charles showed his support for his nephew Prince Harry. He and his sister Lady Jane Fellowes attended a Service of Thanksgiving for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation at St. Paul’s Cathedral. At the time, sources told Page Six that Harry was thrilled to be reunited with members of his mother's family at the Invictus Games celebrations.

