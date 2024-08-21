Meghan Markle took salsa lessons back in college: See a photo from her university days

Meghan Markle has been salsa dancing long before her trip to Colombia. According to Instagram user Iris Amador, the Duchess of Sussex took salsa lessons back when she was in college.

On Aug. 17, Iris shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the royal, said to be from her university days, with four other individuals. The image shows Meghan dressed in jeans and a black turtleneck, sitting on a couch.

© Eric Charbonneau

"The Dukes of Sussex visit Colombia, including #Cali, the world's salsa capital—music and dance that Meghan Markle loves, with whom we shared salsa classes at the university," Iris wrote alongside the photo (translated to English).

"Salsa lessons with the then future-to-be #DuchessOfSussex, in college," Iris added. "#HarryAndMeghanInColombia #MeghanMarkle #SalsaLessons @northwesternu many years ago!"

The Northwestern University alumna showed off her salsa moves during her and Prince Harry's recent trip to Colombia. On the fourth day of their visit, the Duke and Duchess visited the Unidad Recreativa El Vallado, where they sat in on salsa and hip hop performances from Jóvenes en Cali, a youth organization in the city, and joined them on the dance floor.

© Eric Charbonneau

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents were photographed dancing together and sharing a kiss during the outing, which closed with an open conversation with some of the youth and community leaders moderated by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez. The group spoke about how music and dancing have helped keep them focused on their mental health and staying out of trouble.

Prince Harry told the group, “I hope you understand how much your actions impact the people and children in your communities. The path you’ve chosen will inspire and drive change for hundreds, even thousands, of young people.”

© Eric Charbonneau

Vice President Márquez invited the Duke and Duchess to Colombia. During their trip, which kicked off on Aug. 15, the couple visited Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali. On the last day, Meghan called the trip a "dream."



"Because we are in your country, my husband and I can feel this embrace from Colombia—it’s incredible,” the Duchess said, beginning her remarks in Spanish. “The culture, the history—all of it was a dream — this trip was a dream. I can feel this community and this is the feeling that is the best thing right now.”

