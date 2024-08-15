Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kick off visit to Colombia: Photos

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have touched down in Colombia. The couple kicked off their first joint trip to the South American country on Aug. 15.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were warmly welcomed to Colombia by Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo. They headed into the vice president’s residence for coffee, tea and traditional pan de bono (Colombian cheese bread) before exchanging welcome gifts.

The vice president, who invited the Sussexes to Colombia, expressed her gratitude for the couple’s official visit. Márquez also shared that she feels that she and the Sussexes share the same ideals and goals when it comes to championing a better, safer digital future and mental health landscape for children and the world.

Meghan looked chic for the start of the trip wearing a navy Veronica Beard outfit, which she paired with Manolo Blahnik shoes. The Duchess completed her ensemble with a Loro Piano bag and Rayban sunglasses.

During the Sussexes' visit to Colombia, Meghan and Harry will visit Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali. "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," the vice president has previously said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

The agenda of the Sussexes' trip is focused on key aspects of the Archewell Foundation’s priorities. It will also will highlight the military community and female empowerment.

