Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to South America

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a trip to South America marked in their calendar! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be paying a visit to Colombia this year. The news was was announced on Aug. 1 in a statement released by Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez.

"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country," the vice president said.

© Kevin Mazur Meghan and Harry will visit Colombia in 2024

During their trip to Colombia, Meghan and Harry will visit Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali with the vice president. "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

Specific dates for the Sussexes' trip have not yet been revealed, but the visit will precede the first Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which is taking place this November in Colombia. Márquez said, "The Archewell Foundation, founded by The Duke and Duchess, is renowned for its global leadership in fostering a safer online environment. The forthcoming conference will unveil a comprehensive framework for creating safer physical and digital spaces, tackling issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation, and the mental health impacts of these threats. It will offer actionable solutions and commitments for countries around the world.

Márquez added, "During their visit, The Duke and Duchess, as well as The Archewell Foundation, will engage in several activities related to this important topic.We are confident that their visit will further illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation."

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents spoke with Jane Pauley about a "new program supporting parents of children affected by online harm" in a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning. "Our kids are young. They’re three and five. They’re amazing," Meghan said in a clip from the upcoming interview, which airs Aug. 4. "But all you want to do as parents is protect them, and so as we can see what’s happening in the online space, we know that there’s a lot of work to be done there and we’re just happy to be able to be a part of change for good."