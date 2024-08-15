What Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be doing in Colombia

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's visit to Colombia kicks off on Aug. 15. The trip marks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint visit to the South American country. Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez revealed earlier this month that she had invited the couple to visit.

"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country," the vice president said.

While in Colombia, Meghan and Harry will visit Bogotá, as well as the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali with the vice president. "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."

The trip's agenda is focused on key aspects of the Archewell Foundation’s priorities. It will also will highlight the military community and female empowerment.



See the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's itinerary below:

Thursday, Aug.15 (Bogotá)

The Sussexes' visit will begin with a welcome from Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo. As part of the Archewell Foundation’s commitment to understanding the impact of the digital world on young people, the couple will visit a school and participate in an Insight Session, which will provide engagement with students who are exploring the digital landscape and its effects on society.

On the first day, the vice president will also host a summit in alliance with the Archewell Foundaiton and Luminate that will bring together experts, activists and community members who are united by a shared vision of fostering a healthier and more ethical digital environment.



Friday, Aug.16 (Bogotá)

Day two will see the Duke and Duchess visit with young students in Bogotá to highlight the importance of socio-emotional wellbeing in education. Vice President Francia Márquez will host a private luncheon on Aug. 16, and an engagement with Colombia’s Invictus Games team is also set to take place.

