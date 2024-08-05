Did King Charles invite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Balmoral?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly won't be joining the royal family at Balmoral this summer. According to PEOPLE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not been invited. They are said to have been "snubbed of another invite" to the castle in Scotland.

The outlet previously reported that Harry and his father, King Charles, are no longer speaking. "He gets 'unavailable right now,'" a friend of Harry’s has told PEOPLE. "His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

The Duke, who resides in California with his wife and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, traveled to the UK in February to see his dad following the King's cancer diagnosis. The two reportedly had a brief meeting at Clarence House. That same month, Harry told ABC News' Will Reeve, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

© Karwai Tang Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly weren't invited to Balmoral this summer

During the interview, Will pointed out that an illness can have a “reunifying effect” for a family. Asked if it's possible "in this case," Harry replied, “Yeah, I’m sure." "Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together," the Duke said (via ABC News). “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Although Meghan and Harry reportedly won't be at Balmoral this summer, it's been reported that their sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, will be. Per the Mail on Sunday, Catherine will be joining Prince William and their kids on a summer getaway to Balmoral this month.

Back in June, Her Royal Highness, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, shared an update on her treatment, writing in a personal message: "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued, noting at the time that she was "not out of the woods yet."

Catherine admitted: "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

Last month, the Princess spoke about the power of nature in a message to commemorate the opening of new gardens at the Natural History Museum of London. She said (via screenshots captured by Fox News): "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."