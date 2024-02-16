What Prince Harry said is staying between him and dad King Charles

Prince Harry is grateful to have recently seen his father. The Duke of Sussex spoke about his dad for the first time since King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer in a new interview with Good Morning America, which aired Friday.

The royal told GMA’s Will Reeve, son of the late Christopher Reeve, that he jumped on a plane and went to see his father as soon as he could after learning about Charles’ cancer. Harry said, “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bkpic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Asked what’s his “outlook” on his father’s health, Harry replied, “That stays between me and him.” Will pointed out that an illness can have a “reunifying effect” for a family. As for whether it’s possible for the royal family, Harry said, “Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all of these families, I see it on a day-to-day basis,- again, the strength of the family unit coming together.”

He continued, “So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Prince Harry—who resides in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet—traveled to the UK last week to see his father. The King and his son reunited at Clarence House the day after Buckingham Palace announced that His Majesty had been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Less than a week after his diagnosis was made public, the King released a thank you message saying, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

King Charles added, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”