How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their Valentine’s Day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated Valentine’s Day in Canada this year. The royal lovebirds bundled up for their visit to Whistler Blackcomb on Wednesday.

©Getty Images





The Duchess of Sussex wore a cream quilted maxi puffer jacket from Calvin Klein over a white sweater and white jeans for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 One Year to Go events. Meghan completed her cozy chic look with a dark beanie and Sorel boots. Prince Harry, founder of the Invictus Games, also sported a beanie like his wife, along with an Eddie Bauer hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents met with competitors who are part of the Participating Nation’s Training Camp, where they are learning adaptive winter sports. Harry even tried sit-skiing himself for the very first time during the outing on Feb. 14. The 2025 Invictus Games, which are scheduled to take place next February (Feb. 8 to Feb. 16), will mark the first-ever winter hybrid Invictus Games.

In the evening, the Duke and Duchess toured the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Centre with youth ambassadors, Chief Nelson and Wilson Williams. A reception with the artists who created the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 logo also took place at the center. According to the website for the Sussexes’ office, the “collaboration marks the first time all four First Nations have come together to develop a piece of art.”

The website noted that the Duke and Duchess “recognise the significance of the First Nations communities welcoming the Invictus Games onto their sacred land and are thankful for the warmth and hospitality.”

©Jeremy Allen for Invictus Games 2025





Meghan and Harry’s Valentine’s Day also included dinner at an Italian restaurant in Whistler. The DailyMail.com published photos of the couple outside of Il Caminetto. The Duchess, who has admitted in the past that she is a “sucker for Valentine’s Day,” was dressed in a red coat for her and Harry’s date night. On her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan once wrote (via PEOPLE), “Hook, line and sinker, I am such a sucker for Valentine’s Day. Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss. This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way. But delusions of francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself.”