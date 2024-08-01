The reason Prince Harry is 'reluctant' to show his kids publicly: Report

While he and Meghan Markle are in the spotlight, Prince Harry wants to protect the privacy of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A friend of the Duke's explained to PEOPLE that the royal of dad of two has "been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats."

"He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm," the friend said, adding, “As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself."

Meghan mentioned her and Harry's five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, which is set to air on Aug. 4. The Duchess told Jane Pauley, "They’re amazing."

The family of four lives in California. The Duke, who is no longer a working member of the royal family, has previously said that he and his wife "felt forced to step back from" their roles and leave the UK in 2020. Meghan has since returned with Harry for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, the 2022 One Young World Summit and Queen Elizabeth's funeral. However, the Duke shared last month in an interview for ITV's documentary Tabloids on Trial that he won't be bringing his wife back to the UK.

"All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read," the Prince said. "And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."