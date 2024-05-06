Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie celebrates his 5th birthday

Prince Archie is growing up! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son celebrated his fifth birthday on Monday, May 6. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child back in 2019.

Following the birth of Archie, Prince Harry said, “It was amazing. Absolutely incredible. As I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. As every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Archie﻿ reportedly had a “low-key” fourth birthday party last year. The Daily Mail reported at the time that Meghan had a “private celebration” for her son at their home in Montecito, California complete with a lemon cake baked by the Duchess.

©Getty Images



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first child, Prince Archie, was born in 2019

Prince Harry, who was in London for his father King Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023, is said to have rushed to the airport after the coronation service. “He was always determined to get back in time to spend part of Archie’s birthday at home,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Archie received a bike from Mad Dogs & Englishmen for his fourth birthday. “The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family,” the Duke and Duchess’ office said in a letter to the bike shop.

Meghan’s son is currently sixth in line to the throne, after his uncle Prince William, royal cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and his father Prince Harry. Archie became a big brother in 2021 with the birth of the Duke and Duchess’ daughter, Princess Lilibet.

In an interview with Good Morning America this past February, Harry said the “kids are doing great,” adding, “The kids are growing up like all kids do, very, very fast. They’ve both got an incredible sense of humor and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids do. So, yeah. I’m just very grateful to be a dad.”