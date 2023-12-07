Prince Harry says he and Meghan ‘felt forced’ to step back from roles

Over three years after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family, the Duke of Sussex has said that they felt “forced to” do so. In a new statement read by the royal’s lawyer in High Court, King Charles’ youngest son—who is challenging the Home Office’s decision “to deny him automatic police protection in the UK”—stated (via The Telegraph), “It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.”

Harry called the UK his home “home” and noted it is “central to the heritage” of his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and a place he wants “them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the United States.”

“That cannot happen if it is not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil,” Harry added. “I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too.”

According to The Telegraph, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (RAVEC) “declared in February 2020 that he and his family were no longer entitled to the ‘same degree’ of personal security when visiting Britain.” This past May, a judge rejected the Duke’s bid to pay for his own police protection in the UK.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed in early 2020 that following “many months of reflection and internal discussions,” they were going to step back as senior members of the royal family and would “work to become financially independent.” The palace later revealed that under the Duke and Duchess’ new arrangement, they would “no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.”

After a 12-month review, Meghan and Harry confirmed to Queen Elizabeth in 2021 that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family. Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time, “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”