Meghan Markle and Prince Harry speak Spanish in Colombia

Meghan Markle demonstrated her Spanish-speaking skills on day two of her and Prince Harry's trip to Colombia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to Colegio La Giralda, a local school in Bogotá, on Friday, Aug. 16.

During the engagement, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents spent time with kindergarten students and worked on puzzles. "You’re the same age as my son Archie!” Meghan told one student in Spanish. The Duke also practiced his Spanish, asking students their names and ages.

The Duchess, who once interned at the US Embassy in Buenos Aires, Argentina and studied abroad in Madrid, Spain, has shown off her Spanish-speaking skills in the past. Back in 2020, she and Prince Harry visited the charity Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, where she reportedly spoke in Spanish. “She spoke Spanish perfectly with one young woman,” Father Greg Boyle, the group’s founder, later told PEOPLE. “She just went right into Spanish, which was a revelation — and it was very good.”

Meghan and Harry began their first joint trip to Colombia on Aug. 15. Colombian Vice President Francia Márquez invited the royal couple to visit the South American country. The agenda of the Sussexes' trip is focused on key aspects of the Archewell Foundation’s priorities, and will also highlight the military community and female empowerment. Friday's visit to Colegio La Giralda was described on the Sussexes' website as a "celebration of education, emotional well-being, and community spirit."

In addition to Bogotá, the Duke and Duchess will also be visiting the Caribbean and Pacific regions of Cartagena and Cali during their trip to Colombia. "In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Vice President Márquez has previously said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, The Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."