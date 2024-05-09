Prince Harry supported by relatives in London: Find out who

Prince Harry had family members at a service of thanksgiving to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation this week. While King Charles and Prince William were not in attendance, Princess Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer and one of her sisters Lady Jane Fellowes supported their nephew, the Duke of Sussex, at the event﻿ on Wednesday.

Princess Diana’s sister Lady Jane Fellowes and brother Earl Charles Spencer attended the service on May 8

Footage from inside the service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, published by the Daily Mail, shows Harry warmly hugging his maternal uncle and aunt. A source told Page Six, “You can see how sweet they were together.” The Prince’s cousin Louis Spencer was also reportedly at the service.

PEOPLE reported that it understands that Harry invited his father, older brother and sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales, to the service. The Duke, who lives in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two kids, returned to the UK to commemorate the foundation’s milestone. The royal dad of two delivered a special reading of 1 Corinthians 12:4–11 during the ceremony, which the Sussexes’ website described as “a poignant gathering, with many references to recovery and rehabilitation by international wounded and sick service personnel and veterans.”

The Duke of Sussex returned to London for the service of Thanksgiving

According to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for the Duke said on May 7, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the U.K. this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

Harry traveled to the UK back in February to see his father following news that the King had been diagnosed with a form of cancer. The Daily Mail reported at the time that the Duke had a “brief meeting” at Clarence House with his dad.