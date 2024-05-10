Did Meghan Markle fly to London ahead of trip with Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle reportedly traveled to the UK ahead of her and Prince Harry’s visit to Nigeria. According to the Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex landed on Thursday at Heathrow Airport, where she reunited with her husband, who was in London this week marking the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games Foundation.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s parents are said to have boarded a British Airways flight to Abuja. The royal couple kicked off their first visit to Nigeria on Friday. The day before their arrival, Air Vice-Marshal Abidemi Marquis, director of sports for the Nigerian Defence Headquarters, said (via CNN) that the Duke and Duchess are visiting the country as it’s now “part of the Invictus community.”

©Kola SULAIMON / AFP



The Duke and Duchess visited Lightway Academy in Abuja, Nigeria on May 10

In Abuja, the Duke and Duchess visited the Lightway Academy to launch its first-ever mental health summit, which is the result of an expanded partnership between the Archewell Foundation and the GEANCO Foundation, per the Sussexes’ website.

Speaking to children on May 10, Meghan recalled a recent exchange that she had with her daughter Lilibet. She said (via PEOPLE), “Our daughter, Lili, she’s much, much tinier than you guys. She’s about to turn three. And a few weeks ago she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], ‘Mama, I see me in you.’”

“Oh, now she was talking really literally. But I hung onto those words in a very different way,” Meghan continued. “And I thought, yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.”

The Duchess then told the children, “As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well.”

©Andrew Esiebo/Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation



The trip marks Meghan and Harry’s first visit to Nigeria

At the inaugural mental health summit on Friday, Prince Harry delivered a speech. Following his remarks, Meghan said (via PEOPLE), “You see why I’m married to him?” adding, “It’s so inspiring because he speaks the truth.”

The couple later met with the Chief of Defence staff. In a visitor’s book at the Defence Headquarters, Meghan, who has previously revealed that she is 43% Nigerian, wrote: “With gratitude for the support of the Invictus community. And for welcoming me home.” Meanwhile, Harry penned: “Thank you for welcoming us to your beautiful country. Together, we will heal our troops.”

The Duke and Duchess’ visit will conclude on Sunday. While in Nigeria, Meghan will co-host an event of Women in Leadership. The pair will also attend a training session for Nigeria: Unconquered, a basketball clinic with Giants of Africa, a cultural reception and a polo fundraiser for Nigeria: Unconquered.