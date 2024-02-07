Prince Harry leaves the UK day after seeing dad King Charles

Prince Harry’s latest trip to the UK was a quick one! T﻿he Duke of Sussex was back at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday. In pictures published by The Sun, Harry was seen smiling at the airport’s Windsor Suite.

The Prince, who lives in California with his wife and kids, landed at Heathrow on Tuesday. Following his arrival on Feb. 6. Harry was pictured being driven to Clarence House, where he reunited with his father, King Charles III.

Prince Harry landed in the UK on Feb. 6 and met with his father King Charles at Clarence House

According to the Daily Mail, Harry had a “brief meeting” with his dad. The Telegraph reported that the King’s youngest son arrived at Clarence House just before 2:45 p.m. local time and left at 3:31 p.m. ﻿Harry is thought to have stayed at a hotel during his ﻿trip to the UK, per multiple outlets.

After Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that King Charles, 75, has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, it was revealed that Harry would travel to the UK to see his father. HOLA! USA understands that His Majesty personally notified his sons, Harry and Prince William, of his diagnosis prior to the palace’s announcement.

The King began his treatment as an out-patient in London on Monday. Buckingham Palace has said that His Majesty “remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

Harry’s whirlwind visit to the UK came ahead of his and Meghan Markle’s upcoming trip to Canada. It was previously announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations and participating nations’ Winter Training Camp next week.