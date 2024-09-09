Did you catch the other family members who joined the Waleses in their moving new video?

The Princess of Wales announced the completion of her chemotherapy treatment in an emotional video featuring her family. In addition to her husband and children, Her Royal Highness' mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, appeared in the video by Will Warr.

The royal's parents were filmed playing a card game with their daughter Catherine, son-in-law Prince William and grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The video was filmed last month in Norfolk. HOLA! USA understands that the Princess of Wales, who began her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has drawn strength from her family and loved ones as well as from spending time on things that bring her joy. Those elements and the sanctuary she has found in the natural world were all strongly represented in the video, which was released on Sept. 9.

Catherine has previously spoken about the "power of nature." In a message to commemorate the opening of new gardens at London's Natural History Museum in July, the Princess said (via screenshots captured by Fox News): "I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."

Catherine revealed on Sept. 9 that she had finally finished her chemotherapy treatment. "As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said in her video.

"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the royal mom of three continued.

The Princess noted that her focus is now doing what she can "to stay cancer free." Catherine shared, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life."

The Princess of Wales concluded, "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."