The Prince and Princess of Wales watch as Prince George takes flight: Report

Up, up and away! At 11 years old, Prince George is reportedly learning how to fly. According to The Sun, the Prince and Princess of Wales' eldest child had his first flight last week. An onlooker told the outlet: "He loved it. It’s the right time to start.”

At White Waltham Airfield, the Prince's proud mom and dad reportedly watched their son as he soared "into the air" for under an hour. An onlooker said, “His parents watched George take flight from the safety of the ground but he flew with an instructor and loved it."

William and Catherine are said to have been "relaxed about it." George's late great-grandfather Prince Philip began his flying training at White Waltham in 1952. An onlooker noted to The Sun: "The Royal Family has a proud tradition of flying and it looks like George is next in line."

Prince George (pictured at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2023) is reportedly learning how to fly at 11 years old

Prince William received his RAF wings from his father, King Charles, back in 2008. The heir to the throne began training as a search and rescue pilot in 2009, and in 2010 began working as a search and rescue pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey. "After leaving operational duties with the Armed Forces," Prince William retrained to become an air ambulance pilot and worked for East Anglian Air Ambulance from March 2015 until July 2017.

The dad of three is Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, while the Princess of Wales is Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

Prince William has previously described Prince George as a “potential pilot in the making." Catherine has shared in the past that her children "are very interested in aircraft,” and in 2016, revealed (via HELLO!) that George was “obsessed with the air cadets” and wanted to join.