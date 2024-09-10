Is this what Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were playing with in new family video?

Creating memories one hand at a time! The Waleses appear to be fans of card games. In the video announcing that the Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy treatment, Prince William, Catherine and their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were filmed playing with cards both indoors and outside.

Eagle-eyed X user @FoundByBojana identified the deck of cards used by the royals during a picnic in the video as "Battle of Britain" playing cards. According to Gibsons Games, the "cards feature images of the brave RAF fighter pilots who won the Battle of Britain against odds and withstood the blitz, doodlebugs and V2s, nostalgically reminding the player of the past commanders, spitfires and posters from the war." One X user replied to @FoundByBojant's find writing, "Ah! Wonderful, thanks for posting. An 'Easter Egg' you might say. #spitfire."

William and Catherine both have a "strong relationship with the RAF." For three years, His Royal Highness worked as a Search and Rescue Pilot at RAF Valley in Anglesey. The Prince is also Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Valley, while the Princess is Royal Honorary Air Commodore of RAF Coningsby and Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.

At another point in the Waleses' video, the royal family of five and Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were seen sitting around a dining room table playing a card game together. The moving video was filmed by Will Warr last month in Norfolk. In it, the Princess of Wales said: "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you."

"With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," Catherine added.

HOLA! USA understands that the Princess of Wales, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, has drawn strength from her family and loved ones, as well as from spending time on things that bring her joy. Those elements and the sanctuary she has found in the natural world were all strongly represented in the video that was released on Sept. 9.