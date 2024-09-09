Now that the Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy treatment, when will we see her next?

The Princess of Wales is "looking forward to being back at work." Her Royal Highness announced on Sept. 9 that she has finally completed her chemotherapy treatment, which she began in late February.

Now, the royal's focus is doing what she can "to stay cancer free." In a personal update on her treatment, Catherine said, "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

The Princess plans on supporting the royal family at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday in November. She is also already working with her team on plans for her annual Carol Service. HOLA! USA understands that the Princess will undertake a light program of work between now and the end of the year, which will include a handful of public engagements over the coming months as part of her gradual return to public duties. HOLA! USA also understands that decisions about 2025 will be taken in line with medical advice.

In a moving video released on Sept. 9 featuring her husband, kids and parents, the Princess said it was a "relief" to have completed her treatment, and that the "last nine months" had "been incredibly tough for us as a family."

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything," she said. "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved. "

Catherine shared that she was entering "this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life." "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the Princess of Wales said. "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."