What Prince William had to say about the Princess of Wales completing her chemotherapy treatment

Prince William paid a solo visit to South Wales the day after his wife, the Princess of Wales, announced that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. Prince William—still sporting a beard—carried out engagements in Llanelli on Sept. 10 to celebrate Welsh sport and culture, and to meet local communities. The outing came almost exactly two years after King Charles bestowed the Prince and Princess of Wales titles upon his firstborn and daughter-in-law Catherine in 2022.

During a walkabout on Tuesday, the heir to the throne commented on his wife completing her treatment. "It’s good news but there is still a long way to go,” he told well-wisher Pauline Thomas, according to HELLO! and The Sun. William was also given a letter addressed to "Our beautiful Princess of Wales."

Catherine, who began a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February, revealed in a video released on Sept. 9 that she has finally completed her treatment. In the moving video, which featured her children, parents and affectionate moments with Prince William, the Princess of Wales said, "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family."

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," she continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

Catherine shared that her focus is now doing what she can "to stay cancer free." The royal mom of three also noted that while she has finished her chemotherapy, her "path to healing and full recovery is long" and she "must continue to take each day as it comes."

The Princess of Wales said, "Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light so let that light shine bright."