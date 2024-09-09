Royal PDA! The Prince and Princess of Wales share tender moments in new video

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a number of affectionate moments in a new video announcing that Her Royal Highness has finished her chemotherapy treatment. Prince William was filmed planting a kiss on his wife's cheek at one point as they sat together in a forest. In another moment, the heir to the throne appeared to kiss Catherine's neck as she lay down on the sand.

© Will Warr

The tender moments weren't limited to just kisses. The couple held hands throughout the video and showed off their playful relationship as they laughed together, laying down. One clip also showed Catherine sweetly resting her head on her husband's shoulder.

William and Catherine, who celebrated 13 years of marriage this past April, were joined by their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the video. Catherine's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, also made an appearance in it, playing a card game with their daughter, son-in-law and royal grandchildren. The moving family video was filmed last month in Norfolk.

© Will Warr

When Catherine announced in March that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment, she said that "having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance." The royal mom of three admitted in the video released on Sept. 9 that the "last nine months" had been "incredibly tough" for them as a family.

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," Catherine said. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything. This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

© Will Warr

The Princess of Wales also expressed that she and William "are so grateful for the support" they have received, and "have drawn great strength from all those who" have been helping them during this time. Catherine added, "Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."