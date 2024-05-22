Prince William reveals which of his kids is a ‘potential pilot in the making’

It seems Prince George may follow in his father’s footsteps in more ways than one, one day. At Tuesday’s garden party at Buckingham Palace, the Prince of Wales told Chrissie Lacey, a Squadron Leader serving at RAF Coningsby, that his 10-year-old son would love to visit the base. According to PA Media, Prince William described his eldest child as a “potential pilot in the making.”

The Princess of Wales has previously opened up about her children’s interest in aircraft. Back in 2016, Catherine shared (via PA) that Prince George was “obsessed with the air cadets” and wanted to join.

George’s father ﻿began training as a Search and Rescue pilot in early 2009 and in September of 2010, joined C Flight of Number 22 Squadron at RAF Valley in Anglesey as a Search and Rescue Pilot. “I absolutely love flying, so it will be an honour to serve operationally with the Search and Rescue Force, helping to provide such a vital emergency service,” the Prince said at the time. During his three years as a Search and Rescue Pilot, Prince William undertook 156 search and rescue operations, per his biography on the royal family’s website.

The Duke of Cambridge, Captain William Wales starts his duties as a pilot for @EastAngliAirAmb today pic.twitter.com/ThnPpkDFS9 — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 13, 2015

After leaving operational duties with the Armed Forces, His Royal Highness retrained to become an Air Ambulance Pilot, and joined the East Anglian Air Ambulance as an Air Ambulance pilot in March of 2015. The future King completed his last shift with the EAAA on July 27, 2017.

Prince George’s paternal uncle, Prince Harry, has also served as a pilot. The Duke of Sussex “began training as an Army Air Corps Pilot in 2009,” per his previous biography on the royal family’s website. After completing his Army Pilot’s Course, Harry “was selected to train as an Apache Pilot and began the 18-month Apache training course, during which he was awarded the prize for best Co-Pilot Gunner.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s father became “a fully operational Apache Attack Helicopter Pilot in February 2012” and at the end of 2012, undertook a tour of duty to Afghanistan as an Apache Pilot. Prince Harry “qualified as Apache Aircraft Commander” in 2013 and in 2014 he completed his attachment to the 3 Regiment Army Air Corps.