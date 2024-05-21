What the Princess of Wales is ‘excited’ about amid recovery

While the Princess of Wales has not yet returned to public duties, she has been keeping up to date with a task force she established last year. On May 21, the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood published the “Prioritising early childhood for a happier, healthier society” report, which details how “investing in early childhood could generate at least £45.5 billion in value added for the national economy each year.”

“The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on’…early childhood is a huge priority for The Princess and so she has been kept fully updated throughout the development of the Taskforce’s work and she has seen the report,” Her Royal Highness’ spokesperson told theDaily Mail.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Princess shared with the Daily Mail: “She is excited about it. Action is so important for her, so having eight of the most important businesses in Britain come forward to make the case to their fellow business leaders is exciting to her. It’s a priority going forward.”

©Getty Images



The Princess of Wales (pictured in November 2023) established the Business Taskforce for Early Childhood in March 2023

A senior royal aide revealed to the outlet that the Princess has read the report and been briefed on it. “This is a clear commitment she has made that throughout her life of public service that this will be focus. That will continue when she returns to work. But we have been really clear that she needs the space and the privacy to recover right now,” the aide said, noting that Her Royal Highness “will return to work when she has had the green light from doctors.”

The Princess started a course of preventative chemotherapy in late February after tests following her abdominal surgery, which she underwent in January, found that cancer had been present. Catherine shared the news in a personal video message in March.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said at the time. “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”