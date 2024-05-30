Princess Eugenie celebrates son Ernest’s first birthday!

It’s been one year of smiles for Ernest Brooksbank! Princess Eugenie’s little boy celebrated his first birthday on Thursday, May 30. The mom of two marked her youngest child’s special day with four adorable pictures of Ernest, including one of him receiving a kiss on the head from his big brother, August Brooksbank.

Alongside the carousel of photos, Eugenie penned: “One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma. Xxx 😘.”

Ernest is Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s second son. The one year old is currently thirteenth in line to the throne.

Days after Ernest’s birth, the Princess announced the arrival of her second son with a post on her personal Instagram account. “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she captioned pictures of her then-newborn sleeping.

“He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald,” Eugenie continued. “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

Last June, on her podcastTea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, described her youngest grandson as “a very, very seriously beautiful little boy.” The proud granny said, “Now, of course, everybody says that, but, of course, he is.”