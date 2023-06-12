Why Sarah Ferguson cried over her newborn grandson’s name

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank paid tribute to family members with their newborn son’s name. The 33-year-old Princess introduced her second child, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, on June 5, revealing that he was named after his “great great great Grandfather George,” as well as his late paternal grandfather George Brooksbank and Eugenie’s late maternal grandfather Ronald Ferguson.

Sarah Ferguson spoke about her family’s newest addition on her new podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah. “He’s a very, very seriously beautiful little boy. Now, of course, everybody says that, but, of course, he is,” the proud granny gushed.

Sarah also said, “He’s done very, very well and he’s called Ernest George Ronnie. He’s Ernest because George III’s middle name was Ernest and also because it’s a fabulous name.”

She then explained that the name George was after Jack’s father and “Ronald, Ronnie, after my father, which was really [touching],” adding, “When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought. Yeah, made me cry, of course.”

Eugenie and Jack’s second child, who is thirteenth in line to the throne, was born on May 30. King Charles III’s niece﻿ announced Ernest’s arrival on June 5 with photos of her newborn sleeping, including one of big brother August Brooksbank caressing his baby brother’s head. In the caption, the mom of two wrote that “Augie is loving being a big brother already.”