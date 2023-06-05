Princess Eugenie welcomes second child: What we know

It’s a girl/another boy! Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their second child. The couple’s newborn son/daughter, who is thirteenth in line to the throne, was born on May 30th, 2023.

In a statement on Instagram, the Buckingham Palace said, “It is with the greatest pleasure that we announce the birth of the second child of Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.”

Princess Eugenie also posted on her social media, sharing, “Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

The royal baby joins big brother August Brooksbank. It was announced in January that King Charles III’s niece, 33, was expecting her second child.

Princess Eugenie and Jack have welcomed their second child

“The family are delighted and August is very much looking forward to being a big brother,” the palace said in a statement at the time (via AP).

Eugenie also posted an adorable announcement on her personal Instagram featuring her firstborn. Alongside a snapshot of August kissing her belly, the Princess wrote, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s youngest daughter became a mom in 2021 with the birth of her son August. At the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year, Eugenie admitted to Reuters’ Axel Threlfall and Arctic Humanity founder Gail Whiteman (via the MailOnline) that “as a mother, you all of a sudden, totally you change, your hormones change, everything changes,” adding, “Like now I’m scared of flying and things like that and I would never be before.”

The Princess, who is raising August to be an activist, also noted that “every decision we now make has to be for whether August, what he’s going to be able to look at and do and how he’s going to live his life.”