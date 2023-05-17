Charlotte Casiraghi and sister-in-law Beatrice hit the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival©Getty Images
ROYAL NEWS

Charlotte Casiraghi and sister-in-law Beatrice hit the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival

The film festival kicked off on May 16 with ‘Jeanne du Barry’

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Stylish sisters-in-law Charlotte Casairaghi and Beatrice Borromeo hit the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival. Princess Caroline’s daughter and daughter-in-law stepped out for the opening night of the star-studded festival on Tuesday.

Beatrice, who is married to Charlotte’s brother Pierre Casiraghi, opted for a Dior Couture guipure dress by Maria Grazia Chiuri that featured handmade black and beige guipure bands and contrasting floral inlays. The documentary filmmaker is an ambassador for the fashion house.

©Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Meanwhile, Charlotte wore a design by Chanel, which she is an ambassador and spokesperson for. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece completed her look with an elegant updo.

Dimitri Rassam joined his wife Charlotte and sister-in-law on the red carpet, where they posed for photos together. Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp kicked off the festival on Tuesday.

©Getty Images

Charlotte made an appearance at another star-studded event earlier this month. She returned to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Grace Kelly’s granddaughter exuded elegance wearing a black Chanel design to the event, which celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Related Video:

Prince Philip's Will To Be Kept Secret For 90 Years

Loading the player...
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more