Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi ooze glamour in Cannes

Dimitri Rassam was at the same premiere

By Alexandra Hurtado -New York

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi made a glamorous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The couple attended the red carpet premiere of Le Comte de Monte-Cristo (The Count of Monte Cristo).

The mom of two, who is a Dior ambassador, exuded elegance in a purple velvet gown and dazzling jewelry, while Princess Caroline’s son looked dapped in a midnight blue jacket and black bow tie.

The couple sweetly held hands as they posed for photos and walked the red carpet. Beatrice is a film director herself. Last year, she attended a screening during the Cannes Film Festival with her sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam.

Dimitri was also at the Le Comte de Monte-Cristo premiere in Cannes on May 22. He produced the film. Sharing footage from the movie’s standing ovation at the festival, Dimitri wrote on Instagram (translated to English): “It was magical ✨🤍.”


The day before the Le Comte de Monte-Cristo premiere, Charlotte hit the red carpet of﻿ Marcello Mio solo. Voici reported back in January that Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece and Dimitri were separating. They “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation, according to the outlet. A source told Voici that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”

