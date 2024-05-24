Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi ooze glamour in Cannes

Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi made a glamorous appearance at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. The couple attended the red carpet premiere of Le Comte de Monte-Cristo (The Count of Monte Cristo).
The mom of two, who is a Dior ambassador, exuded elegance in a purple velvet gown and dazzling jewelry, while Princess Caroline’s son looked dapped in a midnight blue jacket and black bow tie.
The couple sweetly held hands as they posed for photos and walked the red carpet. Beatrice is a film director herself. Last year, she attended a screening during the Cannes Film Festival with her sister-in-law Charlotte Casiraghi and Dimitri Rassam.
Dimitri was also at the Le Comte de Monte-Cristo premiere in Cannes on May 22. He produced the film. Sharing footage from the movie’s standing ovation at the festival, Dimitri wrote on Instagram (translated to English): “It was magical ✨🤍.”
The day before the Le Comte de Monte-Cristo premiere, Charlotte hit the red carpet of Marcello Mio solo. Voici reported back in January that Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece and Dimitri were separating. They “had been going through a crisis for some time” and Charlotte was the one who decided to initiate the separation, according to the outlet. A source told Voici that “Dimitri, who has become one of the biggest French producers, spends his time working. They had no family life, it was heavy for her.”