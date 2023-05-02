Princess’ daughter stuns at 2023 Met Gala: Find out who!

Charlotte Casiraghi returned to the steps of the Met on Monday evening. Princess Caroline’s 36-year-old daughter stunned at the annual Costume Institute Benefit in New York City wearing a black off-the-shoulder ensemble with her hair slicked back in an elegant updo. Prince Albert of Monaco’s niece was pictured posing for photos on the carpet at the star-studded event with Kristen Stewart and Sofia Coppola.

©Getty Images





This first Monday in May is not the first time Charlotte has attended the Met Gala. Princess Grace’s granddaughter stepped out for the event in 2019, as well as in 2018 and 2016. It’s fitting that Charlotte returned to the gala this year since the dress code was “in honor of Karl [Lagerfeld].” The 2023 Met Gala celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which examines the work of the late designer.

Karl, who died in 2019, became the creative director of Chanel in 1983. Following his passing, Charlotte’s mom spoke to Point de Vue about her late friend. According to Royal Central, Princess Caroline said in 2019: “45 years is more than a lot of family members in the end. Only my nanny, who passed away last year, knew me as well. We all felt Karl’s disappearance as a family mourning. At the death of my father, he supported me, and today it’s like I’m losing a close family member again. My children also felt this very painfully. They knew Karl since their birth. He was home the day before the day I gave birth to Andrea, he took a picture of me on the stairs. He was there when they were born.”

©ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images





When Charlotte was named as an ambassador and spokesperson for the French fashion house in Dec. 2020, Chanel wrote on Instagram: “Sealing a long relationship based on trust and friendship, started by Karl Lagerfeld and continued today by Virginie Viard, Charlotte Casiraghi will become an ambassador and spokesperson for the House from January 1st 2021.” Virginie Viard, who succeeded Karl as Chanel’s creative director, told Town & Country last year that Charlotte “embodies the Chanel allure all while remaining true to her own world.”