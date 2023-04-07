Grace Kelly’s grandson reveals newborn daughter’s name

Three days after welcoming their first child, Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie officially introduced their newborn daughter. Princess Stephanie of Monaco’s daughter-in-law took to her Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her baby girl’s foot featuring a hospital bracelet with her name: Victoire.

Alongside the post, Marie penned: “Notre petite famille s’est agrandie avec l’arrivée de notre petite Victoire ❤️,” which translates to, “Our little family has grown with the arrival of our little Victoire ❤️.”

Louis’ cousin Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who is Prince Albert’s eldest child, commented on the post: “Congratulations to my gorgeous Cousins! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️welcome to the world Victoire 🙏🏻🙏🏻🎉🎉🎉👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼, can’t wait to meet you!”

Louis and Marie’s daughter was born on April 4. The baby is Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild. Prince Albert announced the arrival of the family’s new member on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, where he was presenting diplomas during the Monegasque Red Cross graduation ceremony. According to Monaco-Matin, Princess Charlene’s husband said, “My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl.”

The day after Victoire’s birth, members of the Monégasque royal family, including Princess Stephanie and Prince Albert, stepped out to attend a memorial mass for Prince Rainier III, who passed away 18 years ago.