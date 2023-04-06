Prince Albert and royals step out following arrival of new family member

Members of the Monégasque royal family came together on Wednesday to remember their late father and grandfather Prince Rainier III. A memorial mass for Prince Albert, Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie’s father was held at Monaco Cathedral on the eve of the 18th anniversary of his death. Grace Kelly’s husband passed away on April 6, 2005.

Photos published by the MailOnline and New My Royals show new grandmother Princess Stephanie and her siblings at the service, as well as Albert’s wife Princess Charlene and Caroline’s eldest kids, Charlotte Casiraghi, Pierre Casiraghi and Andrea Casiraghi.

©Olivier Anrigo/SC Pool - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images



Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie (pictured in Jan. 2023) welcomed their first child on April 4

The family outing came one day after the birth of Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild. The baby girl, whose name has not yet been revealed, was reportedly born in Monaco on April 4.

Stephanie’s brother Prince Albert announced the baby’s arrival on Tuesday at the Auditorium Rainier III, where he was presenting diplomas during the Monegasque Red Cross graduation ceremony. According to Monaco-Matin, Albert said, “My nephew Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie have the joy of being parents of a little girl.” Louis and Marie, who tied the knot in 2019, announced last November that they were expecting their first child. Alongside the announcement, Louis wrote: “An adventure is about to begin ♥️.”