Palace denies ‘malicious rumours’ about Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

The Prince’s Palace of Monaco has shut down a report claiming that Prince Albert and Princess Charlene are separating. The palace’s press office told Royal Central that they “formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté,” adding that the rumours are “totally unfounded.”

Grace Kelly’s son married the former Olympic swimmer back in 2011. Albert and Charlene, who share eight-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2021, but were apart because the Princess was in Africa recovering at the time from a severe ear, nose and throat infection.

©Getty Images



The palace said the rumors are “totally unfounded”

While away from her family, the royal mom of two told South Africa’s Channel24, “I miss my husband and children dearly. What has been extremely difficult for me was when I was instructed by my medical team that I could not return home for my 10th wedding anniversary.”

She added, “Albert is my rock and strength and without his love and support I would not have been able to get through this painful time.”

Prince Albert praised his wife in an interview with PEOPLE last December saying that he was “really proud” of Charlene following her “very tough year.” He told the magazine, “Charlene’s doing really well. As you can see for yourself, she’s been active in any number of different events. Charlene’s engaging more in public life and looking after things that she’s passionate about.”

“My wife’s been visiting different Monaco establishments like The Red Cross and visiting people in their homes,” Albert continued. “She’s really enjoying doing things together and with the kids, so this year is ending on a very, a very high note. We’re truly thrilled about how things are.”