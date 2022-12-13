Princess Charlene celebrates twins’ 8th birthday: See her sweet tribute

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco are eight! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s twins celebrated their eighth birthday on Dec. 10. Doting mom Charlene took to her personal Instagram to commemorate their special day with a touching tribute featuring photos of her son and daughter.

“Happy Birthday my loves ❤️❤️,” Charlene simply captioned the video, which was set to country singer Tim McGraw’s song “Humble and Kind.”

Jacques and Gabriella “participated in the packaging of juvenile turtles” on their birthday, Saturday. In a Facebook post, the palace said (translated to English), “Prince Albert and Princess Charlene accompanied by Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella participated in the packaging of juvenile turtles which will leave the oceanographic museum to join the Village des Tortues de Noflaye in Senegal.”

Gabriella was pictured holding a turtle in photos released by the palace. Other images showed Jacques and Gabriella painting crates during the outing.

Later that day, the palace posted a photo from the twins’ birthday celebration, which included Sonic the Hedgehog, a panda and Mario characters. Alongside a photo from the party, the palace wrote: “Happy birthday to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.”

Albert spoke about his twins being “very close” in an interview with Monaco-Matin last month. He told the newspaper (translated to English), “With Princess Charlene, we try to inculcate in our two children the values that seem essential to us. They will be 8 years old, they are still young but progressing a lot in terms of maturity and awakening to the world. It’s amazing for any parent to watch their children grow up.”