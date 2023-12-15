Princess Charlene stuns in velvet gown for family’s 2023 Christmas card photo

The Princely Family is dressed to the nines in their 2023 Christmas card photo. Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s annual holiday card was officially unveiled on Friday, Dec. 15.

“May this holiday season bring all the happiness for you and your loved ones. Merry Christmas and happy New Year 2024,” the card’s message reads in French, English and Monagasque (via PEOPLE).

©©Éric Mathon / Princely Palace, Monaco



The family looks glamorous in their 2023 Christmas card photo

According to PEOPLE, the﻿ photo of Prince Albert, Charlene and their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, ﻿was taken a few weeks ago inside of the palace. The family posed for the picture in front of an elegant Christmas tree.

The royal mom of two exuded glamour wearing a one-shoulder, cowl neckline velvet gown and chandelier earrings for the holiday picture. Jacques, who was dressed in a black jacket and green bow tie, sweetly leaned against his mother, while Gabriella adorably sat beside her twin brother wearing a deep burgundy velvet dress and Mary Janes. Like his son, Albert also sported a festive bow tie with his jacket as he proudly stood behind his kids and wife.

The release of the photo comes five days after Jacques and Gabriella celebrated their ninth birthday on Dec. 10. Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, Prince Albert’s 31-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, marked her younger siblings’ special day with photos on her Instagram. Alongside the post, she wrote: “Happy 9th Birthday to my Brother Jacques and my Sister Gabriella! 🥳🩷🇲🇨😘swipe for more sibling love!”