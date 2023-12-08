Princess Charlene looks merry in red at inauguration of Christmas village

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco helped spread holiday cheer on Thursday evening. The royal couple inaugurated the Christmas village, which pays tribute to Albert’s late father Prince Rainier III this year.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene inaugurated the Christmas village in Monaco on Dec. 7, 2023

The theme of the 2023 village is “Rainier III, Passionate Prince.” It features decorations that honor Rainier’s many passions, including the arts, motor sports, animals and the sea, while three large arches at the various entrances to the Christmas village represent the late royal’s love of sports, the circus and sailing, according to the Monaco Town Hall website. Decorated with 800 natural fir trees, the village has seven rides for guests to enjoy, including a ferris wheel and toboggan run.

The royal mom of two looked merry in a red tartan Burberry coat

Charlene looked festive wearing a red tartan Burberry coat that featured a draped scarf over a black turtleneck for the outing on Dec. 7. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s parents were accompanied by Albert’s younger sister Princess Stephanie and Mélanie-Antoinette de Massy, who is the daughter of Albert’s late cousin Elizabeth-Ann de Massy. The royal couple also launched the Christmas lights from the Place du Casino on Thursday, per Monaco Info.

Princess Stephanie accompanied her brother and sister-in-law to the Christmas village

Last year, Princess Charlene was joined at the Christmas village inauguration by her twins and niece Charlotte Casiraghi. Ahead of the holidays, the royal family will celebrate another special occasion: Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella’s birthday. Albert and Charlene’s twins turn nine on Sunday, Dec. 10.