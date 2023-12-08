The Prince and Princess of Wales spotted Christmas tree shopping with kids

The Wales family has been getting into the Christmas spirit this holiday season! The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted Christmas tree shopping at Windsor Great Park with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

According to the Mail Online, a photo, which has since been deleted, was posted to Facebook showing Prince William chatting with a man, while George, 10, and Charlotte, 8, looked at trees with mom Catherine seemingly walking behind them. The youngest member of the Wales family, Prince Louis, reportedly did not appear in the photo.

A source told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO!, “It’s no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park,” adding, “The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle’s Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition.”

©Getty Images



Prince George and Princess Charlotte (pictured in 2022) joined members of the royal family at the Princess of Wales‘ second Christmas carol service

The Christmas Tree Shop at Windsor Great Park offers traditional Norway Spruces, Nordmann Firs and Blue Spruces. The trees are said to be “grown sustainably in Britain, with many coming from the Windsor Estate,” per the park’s website.

The Waleses’ Christmas tree outing came ahead of Catherine’s 2023 Christmas carol service. The royal mom of tree is hosting her third annual service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, Dec. 8. George and Charlotte attended the festive event for the first time last year.

This year’s carol service, featuring performances by Beverley Knight, Adam Lambert, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay, is linked to the Princess’ Shaping Us campaign. It will be a “moment to thank all those who work to support babies, young children and families in our communities across the UK, celebrating the golden opportunity that the birth of a new baby brings.”