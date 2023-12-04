Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit set of TV show loved by family members

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis secretly visited the set of the UK’s Strictly Come Dancing. The Princess of Wales along with her eight-year-old daughter and five-year-old son recently watched the stars of the competition show rehearse, according to The Sun.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visited the set of 'Strictly Come Dancing' with their mom

“﻿Kate and Charlotte are huge fans of Strictly so they were delighted to be invited,” a source told the outlet. “Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles.”

“She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited,” the source added. “There was a strict security lockdown on set and staff were told not to take any photos.”

The royals reportedly spent two hours at BBC’s Elstree studios, where they were allowed to sit in the judges’ chairs and “deliver verdicts with scoring paddles for dancers Katya Jones and Neil Jones.” They were also introduced to the hosts of the show, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, and got to meet dancers, including Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova. During their visit, the royals were shown the costume department and Louis even tried on a small gold crown.

The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of the show, according to Prince William

A source revealed to The Sun that Charlotte and Louis “were especially excited and got dressed up.” “They were thrilled to be on set and to meet their favourite celebrities,” the source said.

Both the Prince and Princess of Wales have spoken about their daughter’s love for dancing. “She loves ballet and tap,” Catherine said of her little girl this past September (via HELLO!).

Prince William revealed back in 2019 that his wife and mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, watch Strictly Come Dancing. The Prince of Wales, who admitted at the time that he’s watched the show, said (via HELLO!): “Catherine is a huge fan and my mother-in-law loves it.” Queen Camilla is also a “huge fan” of Strictly Come Dancing, which is the British version of Dancing with the Stars.