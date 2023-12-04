What Crown Princess Victoria said about William and Kate following her visit to the UK

It’s “always fun” to see the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria. She and her husband Prince Daniel paid an official visit to the UK last week, during which they reunited with the British royal couple.

©AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel attended the 2023 Royal Variety Performance with the Prince and Princess of Wales on Nov. 30

In an interview with Jenny Alexandersson for Aftonbladet, Victoria spoke about Prince William and Catherine, calling them “very nice people.” She said (translated to Engish), “It’s always very fun to see. And you have to take the chance when it is given and we share a lot and it feels very natural and easy to meet. We are happy about that. They are very nice people who do a lot for their country,” adding, “We exchange thoughts and ideas and share many interests.”

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel were warmly welcomed by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Windsor Castle last Thursday. Later that same day, the two couples enjoyed a double date night in London. The Swedish royals accompanied William and Catherine to the 2023 Royal Variety Performance at Royal Albert Hall, where they watched Cher, Hannah Waddingham and more perform.

Victoria and Daniel’s recent visit to the UK aimed to strengthen and promote the longstanding and excellent relations between Sweden and the UK, as well as highlight enhanced cooperation in the areas of security and defence, the green transition, innovation and research, and increased exchanges within the business sector.