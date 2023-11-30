The Princess of Wales is vision in blue for royal double date night

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in blue for her return to the Royal Variety Performance. The glamorous royal and Prince William attended the variety show on Thursday evening for the first time since 2021.

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images



The Princess of Wales stunned in blue on Nov. 30

Catherine was a vision in blue at the fundraising event wearing a figure-hugging gown featuring an embellished neckline, padded shoulders and dramatic split sleeves.

Following their arrival, the heir to the throne sweetly reached for his wife’s hand before walking the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The show on Nov. 30 marked William and Catherine’s first time at the Royal Variety Performance since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images



The royal couple attended the Royal Variety Performance for the first time since 2021

The lineup for the 2023 Royal Variety Performance includes Cher, Hannah Waddingham, Melanie C, Rick Astley, Tom Allen, Ellie Taylor and a Disney 100 Medley. The variety show is an annual fundraising event for the Royal Variety Charity, which assists individuals who have “worked professionally in the entertainment industry and are in need of help.”

©DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images



Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel accompanied the Waleses to the variety show in London

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ parents were accompanied by Sweden’s Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, who are in the UK on an official visit. The two couples reunited on Thursday morning at Windsor Castle. Ahead of Victoria and Daniel’s trip to the UK, the Swedish Royal Court revealed that the Crown Princess Couple would attend the variety show at the invitation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.